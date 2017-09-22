close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: When Kuldeep Yadav took his first hat-trick in India colours three years ago

Kuldeep played only his ninth ODI and with MS Dhoni's tactical help from behind the stumps, the young leg-spinner showed his variety and completely derailed Australia's chase of 253.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 11:40
Watch: When Kuldeep Yadav took his first hat-trick in India colours three years ago
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav stole the limelight in the second ODI against Australia on Thursday, becoming only the third Indian to register a hat-trick in the 50-over format of the game.

The 22-year-old removed Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins off three consecutive deliveries at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to join Kapil Dev (1991) and Chetan Sharma (1987) in an elite club of Indians who have claimed a hat-trick.

Incidentally, Kapil's hat-trick was the only ODI hat-trick at the Eden until Kuldeep joined him on Thursday.

However, it was not the first time that he registered a hat-trick for the country. 

Kuldeep became the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Under-19 World Cup history and in the process, sent Scotland Under-19s crashing to 88 all out in Dubai.

Kuldeep's mystery element claimed the wickets of Nick Farrar, Kyle Stirling and Alex Baum in three successive balls spread out over two overs.

Watch it here:

Kuldeep played only his ninth ODI and with MS Dhoni's tactical help from behind the stumps, the young leg-spinner showed his variety and completely derailed Australia's chase of 253.

India rode on a 92 by skipper Virat Kohli and a 55 by Ajinkya Rhane to post a competitive 252 on the board for the Aussies and followed it up with a brilliant bowling display by  Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and, of course, Kuldeep.

TAGS

Kuldeep YadavKuldeep Yadav hat-trickIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2nd ODIcricket newsKuldeep Yadav U-19 Hat-trickIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

Always knew how to swing the ball, now I have pace too: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
cricket

Always knew how to swing the ball, now I have pace too: Bhu...

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins to miss India T20 series
cricket

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins to miss India T20 series

PCB to address India tour issue with ICC&#039;s Disputes Resolution Committee
cricket

PCB to address India tour issue with ICC's Disputes Re...

Pakistan to boycott hockey World Cup in India if security not assured
Hockey

Pakistan to boycott hockey World Cup in India if security n...

How an Aussie inspired Kuldeep Yadav to hat-trick the Australians
cricket

How an Aussie inspired Kuldeep Yadav to hat-trick the Austr...

We&#039;ve had lot of collapses and we need to stop, says Steve Smith
cricket

We've had lot of collapses and we need to stop, says S...

Manchester United front sparked fast start, says Jose Mourinho
Football

Manchester United front sparked fast start, says Jose Mouri...

Liverpool&#039;s Jurgen Klopp looks for boost after troubled spell
Football

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp looks for boost after trouble...

Diego Costa exit, Eden Hazard return lift Chelsea&#039;s Antonio Conte
Football

Diego Costa exit, Eden Hazard return lift Chelsea's An...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video