Watch: When MS Dhoni coached Sri Lankan players

New Delhi: The legend of MS Dhoni keeps growing in stature as he not only continues to be the leader and the performer Team India looks up to but also a source of inspiration for his opponents. And it was evident in Mumbai on Sunday when the Sri Lankan players gathered around Dhoni listening to his words of wisdom and what appeared to be some coaching tips as well.

After India beat Sri Lanka to win the third T20I at the Wankhede Stadium, Dhoni was captured in a video sharing some of his experience with Upul Tharanga and the Sri Lankan opener's young team-mates Akila Dananjaya and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

While Sanjay Manjrekar was interviewing the SL captain Thisara Perera at the presentation ceremony, the aforementioned players from the island nation were all ears listening to Dhoni.

Dhoni, who batted up the order in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, is seemingly looking forward to feature in the 2019 World Cup in England, for which he has the vote of confidence of chief coach Ravi Shastri as well as the chairman of the selection committee, MSK Prasad.