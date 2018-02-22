Watch: When MS Dhoni got angry and Manish Pandey listened

New Delhi: MS Dhoni doesn't give out much when on the field thanks to the calmness of his mind and coolness of his demeanour. Other than shouting instructions to the bowlers on how and where to bowl, one can't make out what's going on between those ears that turned Dhoni into India's most successful captain. But on Wednesday, while showing glimpses of his old self in a stroke-filled half-century during the second T20I against South Africa, something about Manish Pandey's running between the wickets angered Dhoni.

Riding on Dhoni's 28-ball 52*, Pandey's 79* in 48 balls and the duo's unbroken stand of 98 for the fifth wicket, India posted a challenging 188/4. But continued drizzle during South Africa's run-chase and match-winning fifties by Heinrich Klaasen (69* off 30) and JP Duminy (64* off 40) doused India's efforts to defend the total, which the hosts overhauled in the end with 1.2 overs to spare.

Pandey and Dhoni got together when India's total read 90/4 in 10.4 overs, after the visitors were asked to bat first in overcast conditions. Dhoni began slowly but then assumed the lead role from Pandey who anchored the innings. However, during the last over of India's innings, Pandey's lack of coordination while running between the wickets irked the former India captain.

It was the second T20I half-century for both Pandey and Dhoni; however, Klaasen and Duminy brought their A game to the park when it mattered the most and kept South Africa in the three-match series by locking it at 1-1 going into the decider on Saturday.