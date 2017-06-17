close
WATCH: When MS Dhoni survived a nasty beamer, and much more

Witness some of the worst deliveries, but not necessarily life threatening ones, bowled by some great bowlers.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 22:50
New Delhi: Cricket, despite being Gentleman's Game, still carries a nasty reputation of being a dangerous sport, thanks to uncontrolled tussle between bat and ball. One errant delivery and a batsman can get injured easily.

In one such tussle, legendary Indian wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni escaped unhurt facing a fast beamer from Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar during a Test match.

Here is a video compilation of such worst deliveries, but not necessarily life threatening ones:

As seen in the video, some of the greatest bowlers have deliberately or otherwise, have bowled dangerous and seemingly innocuous deliveries.

