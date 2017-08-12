WATCH: When MS Dhoni's 112m long six which deflated Australia in their own den

New Delhi: There's cricket overdose, but fans will never get tired watching Mahendra Singh Dhoni finishes. His World Cup winning six against Sri Lanka in 2011 is still one of the best moments in the sport's history. And there are many more such moments worthy of freezing in time.

One such moment was huge six en route to unbeaten 44 against Australia at Adelaide in 2012. Needing 13 off the last over, R Ashwin failed to connect the first ball, then scampered for a single to give the strike back to his skipper. It was not the finishing shot, but effectively sealed the fate of the match.

Third ball, a length delivery, and Dhoni smashed it flat and over long on. It went for 112 metres. The shot reduced the Aussies to a crumbling pile, and commentators were heard searching for words to describe the shot.

That shot still remains one of Dhoni's best shot. Relive it here:

Poor Clint McKay. India won the match by four wickets with two balls remaining as Dhoni & Co chased down the 270-run target.