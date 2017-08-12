 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: When MS Dhoni's 112m long six which deflated Australia in their own den

One such moment was huge six en route to unbeaten 44 against Australia at Adelaide in 2012. Needing 13 off the last over, R Ashwin failed to connect the first ball, then scampered for a single to give the strike back to his skipper. It was not the finishing shot, but effectively sealed the fate of the match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 00:12
WATCH: When MS Dhoni&#039;s 112m long six which deflated Australia in their own den
Courtesy: Facebook (Screengrab)

New Delhi: There's cricket overdose, but fans will never get tired watching Mahendra Singh Dhoni finishes. His World Cup winning six against Sri Lanka in 2011 is still one of the best moments in the sport's history. And there are many more such moments worthy of freezing in time.

One such moment was huge six en route to unbeaten 44 against Australia at Adelaide in 2012. Needing 13 off the last over, R Ashwin failed to connect the first ball, then scampered for a single to give the strike back to his skipper. It was not the finishing shot, but effectively sealed the fate of the match.

Third ball, a length delivery, and Dhoni smashed it flat and over long on. It went for 112 metres. The shot reduced the Aussies to a crumbling pile, and commentators were heard searching for words to describe the shot.

That shot still remains one of Dhoni's best shot. Relive it here:

Poor Clint McKay. India won the match by four wickets with two balls remaining as Dhoni & Co chased down the 270-run target.

TAGS

Mahendra Singh DhoniDhoni sixIndia vs Australiacricket videocricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: When Alzarri Joseph rattled AB de Villiers with bouncer, only to get nasty reply
cricket

WATCH: When Alzarri Joseph rattled AB de Villiers with boun...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 1: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Third Test, Day 1: Live Str...

Usain Bolt can have his final sporting wish granted at World Athletics Championships
Other Sports

Usain Bolt can have his final sporting wish granted at Worl...

Yuvraj Singh trolls Parthiv Patel over wicket-keeper&#039;s nostalgic Sourav Ganguly Instagram picture
cricket

Yuvraj Singh trolls Parthiv Patel over wicket-keeper's...

Thirteen-year-old Luke Robinson takes six wickets in an over
cricket

Thirteen-year-old Luke Robinson takes six wickets in an ove...

WATCH: Rohit Sharma shares true essence of cricket with his Sri Lankan friends
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Rohit Sharma shares true essence of cricket with hi...

Davinder Singh Kang: Here&#039;s everything you need to know about Indian javelin thrower
Other Sports

Davinder Singh Kang: Here's everything you need to kno...

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti aiming for Champions League glory
Football

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti aiming for Champions Lea...

Antonio Conte reveals why Alvaro Morata is yet to start for Chelsea
English Premier LeagueFootball

Antonio Conte reveals why Alvaro Morata is yet to start for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video