WATCH: When Ravichandran Ashwin's 'soduku ball' left everyone confused, except MS Dhoni

New Delhi: India's title winning campaign in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy had glorious moments. One among those was Ravichandran Ashwin's wicket of Sri Lankan tailender Nuwan Kulasekara, round the legs in their semi-final match at Cardiff.

Regarded as of the best deliveries ever bowled, Ashwin produced a perfectly unplayable 'carrom ball', or 'soduku ball' as known in some parts of India, pitching outside leg. Kulasekara thought he would survive or at least get a wide by just leaving it, but the ball and of course, the bowlers had a different idea.

The ball, instead, took such a devilish turn and clipped the bail on leg stump; and while it happened in such quick time, nobody except the bowler and Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni knew what really transpired.

The umpires called for a review, and there was the bail flipping. And a bemused Kulasekara was left wondering, well, what had struck him.

Ashwin took three wickets in his spell to help India reduce the Lankans to 181/8, which was chased down in the 55 overs losing two wickets, with Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli hitting fifties after a patient start.

Well, that was one part of the story in this list of top insane spin bowling list. Rightly, the list has spin greats Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan bamboozling batsmen around the world.

Here's the video:

By the way, Ashwin became the second fastest Indian spinner, after Anil Kumble, to reach the 150-wicket mark in ODIs yesterday. The offie removed Miguel Cummins in his last over of the match against West Indies, thus reaching the milestone in 111th match.

Kumble, who recently resigned as India's head coach, had taken only 106 matches to reach the 150-wicket mark.

India won the match by six wickets, after bowling out the Windies for 158 while defending 251 at North Sound. Virat Kohli & Co, thus, have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead with only two matches in the five-match series. The first match was washed out at Port of Spain.