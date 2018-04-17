Watch: When Shikhar Dhawan played a prank on SRH mates Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan

Hyderabad have gotten off to a rousing start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season and the team is not only enjoying its success on the field but also on the endless flights, which showed in the prank Shikhar Dhawan played on teammates Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan.

Left-handed Dhawan, who hails from Delhi, likes to enjoy his time travelling with the team on tours. It keeps the bonhomie going, and sometimes Dhawan decides to do it in a funny way, which often reflects in the photos and videos he posts on his social media accounts.

In the video that has gone viral online, Dhawan 'the prankster' could be seen poking former Bangladesh captain Shakib and Afghanistan legspinner Rashid in the nose with what looked like a rolled-up piece of paper.

The two cricketers at Dhawan's mercy were sleeping when the Indian opening batsman decided to have some fun. At first, the two seemed confused as to what happened, before realising that it was Dhawan playing a prank and the rest of the squad enjoying the moment.

SRH are currently on top of the IPL-11 standings undefeated. They have beaten Rajasthan (by 9 wickets), Mumbai (by one wicket) and Kolkata (by 5 wickets), respectively, in the three matches they have played so far.