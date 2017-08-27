WATCH: When Shikhar Dhawan turned 'autowallah' for Hardik Pandya in Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, who recently won the man of the series award after India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the Test series, indulged in some masti during the break before the five-match ODI series.

Dhawan had Hardik Pandya for company and they went to check out the streets of Sri Lanka at night. Dhawan was seen driving an auto with Pandya sitting behind as a Punjabi song played in the background.

Dhawan posted the video on Instagram and captioned it: "Daddy D di Auto Rickshaw Ride @hardikpandya93."

Both Dhawan and Pandya performed exceptionally well in the three-Test series. Dhawan scored 358 runs, including two hundreds.

Meanwhile, Pandya - who made his Test debut in the first Test at Galle - amassed 178 runs with an average of 59.33, including a hundred and a fifty, in the series. The Baroda youngster, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, also bagged 4 wickets in the series.

Pandya's efforts earned him high praises from skipper Virat Kohli, who termed the 23-year-old as the biggest positive from the series.

Both Dhawan and Pandya are the part of Virat Kohli-led Team India that won the first two games of the limited-overs series and are playing the third ODI in Kandy right now.