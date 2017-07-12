close
WATCH: When Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid toyed with Sri Lanka bowlers in Taunton

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 20:08
WATCH: When Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid toyed with Sri Lanka bowlers in Taunton
Screen Grab (dailymotion)

New Delhi: Indian batting greats Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid were in the news for their different roles of varying lengths or importance in the recently 'concluded' 'who's gonna be India's new coach' drama which ended with skipper Virat Kohli's favourite and former Team Director Ravi Shastri returning at the helm, as the coach of the national team.

Ganguly was in the thick of the action, leading as an outspoken member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which was tasked to find Anil Kumble's replacement. The former India spinner resigned as India's head coach soon after the ICC Champions Trophy in England, citing 'untenable' differences with the skipper.

For Dravid, it was, as usual, a role not many people knew existed. He has been grooming a new crop of Indian batsmen, but hardly seen taking the centre-stage. Then, out of nowhere, the India A coach was announced as the batting consultant for overseas' tours yesterday. Now, he will be seen traveling with Indian superstars. And his first assignment is in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, that's what brought Indian fans to a fond memory woven by the two greats, in far away England in 1999. In a Group A match at Taunton of the ICC World Cup, peerless Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga asked India to bat first under overcast conditions. India lost opener Sadagoppan Ramesh early, in the very first over — bowled by Chaminda Vaas, thus vindicating Ranatunga's decision.

But, what arrived next was something magical. Dravid joined Ganguly in the centre, and the duo put up a record 318-run stand for the second wicket in 44.5 overs as India set a 374-run target for Lanka. Ganguly scored 183 (158b) with 17 fours and seven sixes, while Dravid contributed with 145 (129b) with 17 fours a a six.

Here's the footage of that magical partnership:

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 1999 Match Highlights by ptvsportshighlights

India won by 157 runs with Robin Singh producing figures of 9.3-0-31-5. Many Indian fans still regard that win as a perfect revenge for the 1996 World Cup semi-final Eden Gardens defeat at Kolkata.

Ganguly was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant batting.

