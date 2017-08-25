close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: When Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra took Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's blessings

The self-styled Godman also claims that Vijender Singh has become a world-class boxer only after taking his blessings.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 11:59
WATCH: When Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra took Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh&#039;s blessings
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has often claimed that he has a huge role in Team India skipper Virat Kohli's success as a cricketer. 

In 2016, the spiritual leader was quoted saying how he guided the Indian skipper leading to his successful days. He said, "Kohli was unable to convert good starts into big scores. I suggested him to practice hard and continue learning." 

The self-styled Godman also claims that Vijender Singh has become a world-class boxer only after taking his blessings.

Now, an old video has surfaced on Twitter in which Kohli, Ashish Nehra and Vijay Dahiya can be seen taking the blessings of the DSS leader.

The footage appears like it must have been shot several years ago with a polite Kohli kneeling down before the sect leader. 

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently under the scrutiny of law for a 2002 rape case and has been accused of sexually exploited two women followers nearly 15 years ago.  The following of the spiritual leader has led to great tensions in states like Punjab and Haryana with the army kept on standby.

Currently, Kohli is leading the Men in Blue in the 5-match ODI series against hosts Sri Lanka. India are leading the limited-overs series 2-0 and with third ODI to be played on Sunday.

TAGS

Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim SinghVirat KohliAshisn Nehracricket newsMSG NewsDera Sacha SaudaGurmeet Ram Rahim Singh news

From Zee News

MS Dhoni asked me to play my natural game, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni asked me to play my natural game, says Bhuvneshwar...

Harry Kane keen to see if Spurs are the Real deal in Europe
Football

Harry Kane keen to see if Spurs are the Real deal in Europe

2017 BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 5
Badminton

2017 BWF World Championships: Indians in action on Day 5

Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami and others hail MS Dhoni&#039;s &#039;calm&#039; finish against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Shami and others hail MS Dhoni...

WATCH: Akila Dananjaya&#039;s 6-wicket-haul that almost sank entire Indian batting order
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Akila Dananjaya's 6-wicket-haul that almost san...

Newly-wed Akila Dananjaya skipped honeymoon to record career-best bowling figures
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Newly-wed Akila Dananjaya skipped honeymoon to record caree...

Red-hot Garbine Muguruza eager to solve US Open puzzle
Tennis

Red-hot Garbine Muguruza eager to solve US Open puzzle

Rampant Liverpool ready to add to Arsenal woes
English Premier LeagueFootball

Rampant Liverpool ready to add to Arsenal woes

I would have missed that ball, even at No. 3: Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

I would have missed that ball, even at No. 3: Virat Kohli

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video