WATCH: When Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra took Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's blessings

New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has often claimed that he has a huge role in Team India skipper Virat Kohli's success as a cricketer.

In 2016, the spiritual leader was quoted saying how he guided the Indian skipper leading to his successful days. He said, "Kohli was unable to convert good starts into big scores. I suggested him to practice hard and continue learning."

The self-styled Godman also claims that Vijender Singh has become a world-class boxer only after taking his blessings.

Now, an old video has surfaced on Twitter in which Kohli, Ashish Nehra and Vijay Dahiya can be seen taking the blessings of the DSS leader.

@RoflGandhi_ Mazak udate the na aap Gurmeet Ram Rahim ka. Ye dekho, Virat Kohli Ko cricket unhone hi sikhayi hai. pic.twitter.com/VDcwJ0YUKy — Super Commando Dhruv (@Eaglesiar) June 2, 2017

The footage appears like it must have been shot several years ago with a polite Kohli kneeling down before the sect leader.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is currently under the scrutiny of law for a 2002 rape case and has been accused of sexually exploited two women followers nearly 15 years ago. The following of the spiritual leader has led to great tensions in states like Punjab and Haryana with the army kept on standby.

Currently, Kohli is leading the Men in Blue in the 5-match ODI series against hosts Sri Lanka. India are leading the limited-overs series 2-0 and with third ODI to be played on Sunday.