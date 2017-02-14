WATCH: When Virat Kohli took on third umpire and reversed his not-out decision to out

New Delhi: He might not be as good as former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni when it comes to taking reviews, but Virat Kohli has made a name for himself with some spot on reviews, something which was evident in the recently concluded one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

In the ODI series against England, the Indian captain had said that he will be taking Dhoni's help considering the latter's error-free record when it comes to reviewing decisions.

Just one series after, Kohli took some bold reviews which went in his team's favour.

While his review calls were impressive for most part of the one-off Test, Kohli did the unthinkable in the final session of the Hyderabad Test by taking review against third umpire's decision.

Bangladesh were reeling at 250/9 with an extended post lunch session in progress when a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery hit Taskin Ahmed on the pads.

The ball was cleanly taken by the closing fielder as appeal for catch out started by the Indian team.

On-field umpire Marais Erasmus reckoned that some part of the bat had hit the ball and referred it to the TV umpire for clarification. The call from third umpire was 'not-out' as the TV review found that there was no edge from the batsman but no check was done regarding LBW.

Kohli, then, went on to do the unthinkable and review the third umpire's decision, since if it has been proved that there was no inside edge, it should be checked if an LBW could be given.

Here's a video of the incident:-

For some time, everyone was stunned seeing the Indian captain challenging third umpire's decision, but he proved once again why he is one of the sharpest minds in modern-day cricket.