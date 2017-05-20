WATCH: When Virat Kohli UNSUCCESSFULLY tried to play Helicopter Shot at MS Dhoni's home ground

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has an unrivaled array of cricket shots. But one shot which he seems to have failed to play with perfection was MS Dhoni's patented Helicopter Shot.

The Indian captain once tried copying the famous shot at Dhoni's home-ground in Ranchi, and he in fact, admitted to it. However, his attempt was considered a failure, considering his art of bat swing was never close to that of Dhoni's.

It happened during the fifth and final ODI match against Sri Lanka at Ranchi in 2014. In the 49th over, bowled by Ajantha Mendis, Kohli played a Dhoni-like shot off the first ball and it sailed over long-on boundary.

After playing the shot, Kohli approached his batting partner Axar Patel and showed how he had played it in an animated fashion.

Here's the video:

It was indeed a good try, but claiming it to be a Helicopter Shot, as Kohli did in the presentation ceremony of the match and hosts of fans, looked ludicrous.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 139, finishing the chase with a six off the fourth ball. It was his 21st hundred in ODIs.

Lanka made 286 for 8 thanks to a brilliant 139 off 116 from skipper Angelo Mathews, who also took two wickets later in the match to win the man of the match award.

The three-wicket win in the penultimate over helped India blanked the visitors 5-0.