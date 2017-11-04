Watch: When Zaheer Khan turned relationship advisor for Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli has always credited Bollywood actress and his love interest Anushka Sharma for being his pillar of strength during testing times.

The 28-year-old has been quite vocal about Anushka's contribution in making him a better person.

Kohli spilled the beans on his famous relationship on Gaurav Kapur's chat show, 'Breakfast with Champions'.

"I must thank the lady luck. You have seen me, you know I had no sense before. Ever since the lady has come into my life, she’s taught me a lot of things. I’ve learnt a lot, become more sensible in the last 4 years all because of her. She’s taught me how to be more patient and taught me how to utilise the position you are into the fullest."

Kohli also said that she kept him motivated constantly and inspired him to strive harder.

"I have never tried to be someone else. But the flip has been because of her. In England in 2014, Anushka was there in my life, she understood what I was going through so she kept me motivated. Her support helped me push through, however bad it was for me. She was a constant in that time. Then Australia happened and I ended up scoring runs, in her presence. So it was a special thing for both of us because she had also faced so much flak."

"We were being criticised and people were saying this is what happens when you allow girlfriends on the tour. I thought, "if you don't think this is right then no one can be in a relationship". According to you all - either get married or remain single. How can that be?", he added.

Another individual who Kohli remains thankful to is former India pacer and teammate Zaheer Khan for giving him an important relationship advice.

"A very big reason behind me not hiding my relationship is Mr. Zaheer Khan. Luckily he was one of the first guys I spoke to about this and he said whatever you do don't try to hide it because you'll stress yourself. And on top of that you're in a relationship, you're not doing anything wrong", he said.

"I'm actually very grateful that my first interaction about this was with Zak. And he told me the right thing to do so I've followed it ever since," Kohli added.