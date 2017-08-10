close
WATCH: Wicket-keeping blunder costs Warwickshire T20 Blast clash and Worcestershire

The error eventually came back to haunt Warwickshire, as they were defeated by 5 runs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 13:04
WATCH: Wicket-keeping blunder costs Warwickshire T20 Blast clash and Worcestershire
Courtesy: Twitter (@NatWestT20Blast)

New Delhi: T20 cricket is a game of out-of-the box thinking, creative shot selection but what it surely is a delight seeing free runs being awarded when the opposition team makes mistakes. Such was the case during a NatWest T20 Blast encounter btween Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

In the 18th over of the match, the wicket-keeper let the ball slip by through his legs after the batsman failed to connect it with the bat. The ball went on to hit the helmet kept behind the wicket-keeper and resulted in a 5-run penalty being rewarded to Warcentershire, who were batting first.

Here's the video of the incident:

The error eventually came back to haunt Warwickshire, as they were defeated by 5 runs – the same amount of runs awarded as penalty for ball hitting the helmet –  by bitter rivals Worcestershire. 

Brief Scores:

WORCS 190/7 (20 Ovs)

WARKS 185/7 (20 Ovs)

