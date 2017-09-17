Watch: World Champions West Indies beat hosts England in one-off T20

New Delhi: World Champions West Indies played England for the first time in a T20 international on the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, on Saturday since beating them in the T20 World Cup.

Opting to bowl, England found it tough with the ball as West Indies scored 176 for nine in 20 overs. England on the other hand were restricted to 155 all out in 19.3 overs. See the video of the winning moment below.

WICKET Brathwaite gets Plunkett and we are all out for 155. West Indies win by 21 runs. Catch up on the action: https://t.co/Y5NV0iqvZd pic.twitter.com/isoqCD7cBs — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 16, 2017

Barbados-born Brathwaite, 29, had been West Indies’ star with the bat when they beat England in last year’s World Twenty20 final, hitting four successive sixes in a dramatic last over.

This time, paceman Brathwaite damaged England with the ball when, in his only match of the tour — he was not selected for the Test or one-day international legs — he took 3-20 in 3.3 overs.

“This was probably the more challenging of our recent wins,” Brathwaite told Sky Sports. “Conditions were soft and slippery, the umpires were close to calling it off actually. It was so bad and I asked the guys if they want to trudge on or call it a day.

“The umpires were in agreement with us but then we thought we will give it a go and see if there are any slips, and there weren’t.”

Earlier, West Indies made 9-176. Chris Gayle (40) and Lewis (51) got West Indies off to a flying start, putting on 77 for the first wicket after Morgan won the toss. (With AFP inputs)