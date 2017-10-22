Watch: World Cup 2011 hero MS Dhoni receives standing ovation at Wankhede

New Delhi: On 2nd April 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Team India clinched their second ICC World Cup trophy after a span of 28 years.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the man who led the Men in Blue to the World Cup glory.

As international cricket returned to Wankhede with India taking on New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the three-match series, Dhoni received a standing ovation when he walked out to bat.

A standing ovation for @msdhoni as he walks into bat at the Wankhede Stadium #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/HCrcYLoiz8 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2017

Dhoni, playing his 307th ODI match, came into bat after Dinesh Karthik’s innings came to an end.

With Karthik's dismissal, India were reduced to 144/4 in the 29th over.

The right-hander took time to settle down and scored 25 runs off 42 balls before he was caught by Martin Guptill at point off Trent Boult.

His innings included two boundaries. Dhoni along with skipper Virat Kohli added 57 runs for the fourth-wicket.

Kohli went on to score his 31st ODI in his 200th one-day international match. The 28-year old batsman is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the most number of ODI centuries.

With the hundred against New Zealand in Mumbai, Kohli surpasses former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who had scored 30 hundreds in 375 matches.