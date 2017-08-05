WATCH: Wriddhiman Saha takes absolute blinder to remove Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis in Colombo Test

New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha one again proved why he is the selectors' number one choice behind the stumps in Test, as he claimed yet another stunning catch to remove Sri Lanka's Kusal Medis on Day 3 of second Test between India and Sri Lanka. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage | Match Report)

Mendis put on 191 runs for the second wicket with opener Dimuth Karunaratne (92 not out) and the duo looked like to be ending the third day on a hugely positive note for the hosts before the former fell to paceman Hardik Pandya for 110 just before stumps.

The hosts were 209 for two at close, still trailing India by 230 runs in their second innings. Karunaratne and nightwatchman Malinda Pushpakumara on two were at the crease.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka nosedived from their overnight 50-2 to 183 all out, handing the visitors a chance to clinch the three-match series 2-0.

The islanders were in early trouble in the second innings when paceman Umesh Yadav got opener Upul Tharanga out for two after lunch on a seemingly deteriorating pitch.

The left-right batting combination of Karunaratne and Mendis then dug in their heels to thwart the Indian bowling attack, forcing skipper Virat Kohli to rotate his options.

The duo handled the Indian spinners with aplomb, using their feet to good effect as they combined the right dose of caution and aggression.

Mendis, who hit his third Test hundred, played an attacking game as he smashed 17 boundaries before letting go of his hard work with a catch to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

The Colombo-born Karunaratne remained patient during his 200-ball knock so far as he played out the remaining few overs with debutant Pushpakumara in a tense finish to the day.

(With AFP inputs)