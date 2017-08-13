WATCH: You miss, I strike! Kuldeep Yadav gets Kusal Mendis run-out after R Ashwin misses target

New Delhi: After putting yet another 400-plus total on board, Team India bowlers proved that they too have as much firepower in their belly, as they struck early to send four Sri Lankan batsmen packing by Tea.

After resuming innings at 329/6 on Day 2, Hardik Pandya bagged his maiden Test century to fire India to 487. (IND vs SL - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

Sri Lanka found great difficulty in dealing with Indian bowlers, with Mohammed Shami removing both openers - Dimuth Karunaratne and Upul Tharanga – inside the first 5 overs.

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane celebrate as Hardik Pandya cracks 26 runs in an over

About 4 overs later, Indian fielders made Kusal Mendis pay for his mix-up between the wickets with Dinesh Chandimal, with Kuldeep Yadav getting the former run-out \as R Ashwin failed to hit the stumps after putting a brilliant fielding effort at mid-on.

Here's the video of the incident:

The Post Tea session couldn't offer the hosts any respite, as Kuldeep rose to the occasion and rattled the batsmen by taking 4 wickets in the first innings.

With a lead of 352 runs, skipper Virat Kohli decided to enforce follow-on on Sri Lanka, hoping to get as many wickets on Day 2 as possible in attempt to probably wrap-up the match and series in three days.