Watch youngster touching MS Dhoni's feet in a heart-warming act

New Delhi: Adulation can breach any boundary, cross any limit and can even lead you to fall at your idol's feet. It's that moment when you come face to face with your idol and suddenly your brain goes numb, words don't flow and you, like a paralysed body devoid of any control, tend to fall flat. In India, touching one's feet could be the highest regard one could give sans words.

Recently, during an event, a youngster, got the opportunity to meet MS Dhoni. The former Indian skipper was the chief guest and he was to present a phone to a kid. The moment the winner heard his name being announced and knew he was to meet Dhoni at the dais, he too felt the adrenaline getting the better of him. Like long lost love, he ran towards Dhoni and prostrated himself at Dhoni's feet.

Soon Dhoni helped him get back on his feet but the perplexed child, lost for words hugged Dhoni tightly and made sure he got his moment in the sun. The Indian wicket-keeper also obliged him with a selfie before presenting him with a signed miniature bat as a memento. But the kid, who wasn't ready to see his moment end, had to be taken away as he once again touched Dhoni's feet and nearly prostrated again, wanting to stay there for forever.

For Dhoni, such an experience is not new though. Two years back, at the start of Australia's tour of India, a fan breached the security at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai to touch Dhoni's feet. The occasion was Australia's pre-tour warm-up against India A, in which Dhoni was playing. Immediately, the fan was caught by the security and arrested.