Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal gets 'bunny' Glenn Maxwell for fourth time in IND-AUS series

It has indeed been a curious case between Aussie batsman Glenn Maxwell and Yuzvendra Chahal. Well, the leggie has time-and-again outfoxed the Aussie in this tour. Four times to be accurate – first, second and third ODI and then at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi for the first T20I. In total, it is fifth, all coming this year – the first time was in IPL 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 21:05
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal gets &#039;bunny&#039; Glenn Maxwell for fourth time in IND-AUS series
Reuters

New Delhi: For the fourth time in Australia's ongoing tour of India, legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal got the better of hard-hitting allrounder Glenn Maxwell when he had him caught in the first T20I in Ranchi on Saturday. ( IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Live Blog )

After the end of the Powerplay, India skipper Virat Kohli introduced his in-form wrist spinner into the attack. The leggie, though, should consider himself lucky to get Maxwell, who shaped well to hit the rank short ball out of the park. But to the young Indian bowler's surprise, Maxwell hit it straight to Jasprit Bumrah at short mid-wicket, bringing a wry smile on Chahal's face.

That left Australia two down with 55 runs on the board. 

Watch the entire video here...

Chahal earlier dismissed Maxwell in the first, second and third ODI of the five-match series that India won 4-1. In total, it is the fifth time Chahal has got the better of the Aussie – the first being during the IPL 2017.

India vs AustraliaInd Vs AusYuzvendra ChahalGklenn Maxwellcricket news

