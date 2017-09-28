Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal stumps MS Dhoni in Bengaluru!

New Delhi: Yuzvendra Chahal has been in cracking form in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. The leg spinner has managed to keep out Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel during games for India in the 50-over format.

He did not have the best of matches on Thursday in Bengaluru, giving away 54 runs in eight overs, not picking any wickets.

But there was one moment in the game where Chahal’s leg-spinning magic was able to spin on not just the batsman on strike, Aaron Finch, but also the wicketkeeper MS Dhoni. Watch the video below:

India are already 3-0 up in the five-match series. On Thursday, during the fourth ODI, after winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia made 334 for five.

David Warner top scored with 124, getting a ton in his 100th ODI game. He became the first Australian batsman to achieve the feat of a ton in his 100th game in the 50-over format.