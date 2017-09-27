close
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal toys with Glenn Maxwell

The Indian spinner has been Maxwell's nemesis, getting the Aussie batsman out on all three matches played so far.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 22:46
Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal toys with Glenn Maxwell

New Delhi: The ongoing India-Australia ODI series has already thrown up interesting rivalries, but the one involving Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell is just plain fascinating if you are an Indian fan.

The Indian spinner has been Maxwell's nemesis, getting the Aussie batsman out on all three matches played so far. And on the eve of the penultimate match, the Haryana leg-spinner said that the flamboyant Australian's vulnerability outside the off-stump has been his undoing.

"My plan to Maxwell is not to bowl at the stumps. That's a wrong area. I tend to bowl outside the off-stump and I vary my pace. I know that if I can bowl 2-3 dot balls, he will step out and try to play an aggressive shot. However, in order to beat the batsman, the line and length has to be perfect," Chahal said at pre-match press conference.

Here we look at how Chahal managed to outfox Maxwell.

In the first match at Chepauk, Maxwell ended up offering an easy catch to Manish Pandey. It was followed by back-to-back stumpings as Mahendra Singh Dhoni joined the party, at Kolkata and Indore.

India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series ahead of tomorrow's fourth ODI at Bengaluru.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaYuzvendra ChahalGlenn MaxwellDhonicricket videocricket news

