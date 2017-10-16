Watch: Ziva offering water to MS Dhoni after 'Celebrity Clasico' is the cutest thing on Internet

New Delhi: Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni dominated the Celebrity Clasico match as Virat Kohli-led All Heart FC beat Abhishek Bachchan's All Stars FC 7-3 on Sunday in Mumbai.

The 38-year-old Dhoni produced a stunning free-kick to beat filmstars' goalkeeper Mark Robinson and open the scoring at Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri Sports Complex. It was followed by another strike as he completed a double.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva were also seen soaking in the atmosphere after the final whistle blew.

A video has emerged of the little one offering water to her father after the match.

Game time for Ziva and Mahi she is all around the ground.. cuteness at its best. @msdhoni @Circleofcricket pic.twitter.com/ToHQj6cOm0 — Ishan Yadav Mahal (@BeingIshanCric) October 15, 2017

Now, the Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue will be hosting Kane Williamson's New Zealand for a three-match ODI series that will be followed by a T20I series of many matches starting on Sunday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Before this, India had faced Australia in a limited overs series. India won the ODI series 4-1 but the T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw with both India and Australia enjoying comfortable wins in the first and second match and the last having to be called off due to the wet outfield in Hyderabad.