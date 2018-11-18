We always enjoy when batting together: Harmanpreet Kaur hails bond with Smriti Mandhana

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hailed the relationship shared between her and opener Smriti Mandhana with some special words of praise for the left-handed batswoman who smashed a career-best 83, which played a key role in India's 48-run win against Australia in their group stage clash.

"We always enjoy when batting together. She (Mandhana) played really well and that is what we are expecting from her" said Kaur.

Mandhana made her presence felt in a crucial encounter against Australia smashing 83 runs off 55 deliveries in an innings comprising of nine boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of over 150.

Despite losing Taniya Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues early on, Mandhana and Kaur managed to keep the innings on track with stellar performances, sharing a 68-run third wicket partnership which played a key role in powering India to a competitive 167 for 8 at the Providence Stadium.

Kaur also credited her side for ensuring an inch-perfect performance in a crucial clash against Australia which helped ensure an unbeaten start to the tournament for team India.

"Credit to the girls for the way we played today. We worked really hard, today the fielding coach must be happy with the way we fielded, proud of the girls. She played really well and that is what we are expecting from her," said Harmanpreet.

India have reached the semifinals of the ICC World Twenty20 2018 and will take on the winner of the clash between England and West Indies on November 23 in the first semifinal.