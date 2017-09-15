We are all aggressive in nature, but India-Australia series will be played in spirit of the game: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: Days ahead of the start of India-Australia limited-overs' series, Rohit Sharma on Friday assured fans that it will be played in the true spirit of the game. The sides engaged in an acrimonious Test series earlier this year in India with the both the captains engaging in a seemingly never-ending duel.

Adressing the media, the 30-year-old admitted the fact that both the sides are agressive in nature, but said that they will play the series in the spirit of game. His statement mirrored the one made of Australia captain Steve Smith couple of days back.

Smith had said the "it will be played in good spirit. It is a hard-fought contest playing against India." He became, besides India captain Virat Kohli, one of the protagonists in the Test series. Both the leaders performed with the bats, but failed to inspired with their respective sportsmanship.

Rohit didn't elaborate what happened during the Test series, but said enough to advise fellow cricketers to respect the spirit of the game and not cross the line.

"Having said that we always keep in mind that the spirit of the game is something that always needs to be there and there needs to be a line to be drawn every now and then.

"And we all know as professional cricketers, we don't need to cross our limits. We have to be always be in our space. And lot of these guys have played enough cricket to understand that," he added.

But the opener, who has a special liking of Aussies, assured that there will be agressive cricket, without crossing the line.

"I'm sure, we all want to play agressive cricket, that's what India-Australia battle is all about. We always come at each other very hard, and that's how I think this series is going to be played. But having said that, there will be a paramater which we all know which we don't need to cross," he said.

Rohit has batted 23 times against the Aussies, scoring 1297 runs with the help of five hundreds.

The first of the five ODIs will be played on Sunday in Chennai. The series will have another three T20Is.