close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

We are learning sledging from Aussies: Shakib Al Hasan

Australia have been known to be a team full of bold and brash players but Bangladesh have a more understated approach.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 19:58
We are learning sledging from Aussies: Shakib Al Hasan

New Delhi: Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs in the first Test in Dhaka on Wednesday. While it was a seesaw battle on the field with respect to runs and wickets, amid the heat, there was a verbal dingdong between the players of both teams. Australia have been known to be a team full of bold and brash players but Bangladesh have a more understated approach.

But when it came to matching the Aussies with respect to verbal volleys during this Test, Bangladesh were not far behind.

On the sledging part, vice-captain and man of the match in Dhaka, Shakib Al Hasan was quoted to be saying by Cricinfo.com, "Australians are very good at it, we are learning from them. After this Test match they will show a lot more respect."

He further added, "At home, we believe we can beat any side. We had that confidence and the belief came from the last two-three years. Not many have been watching us but we were quietly doing our job."

The second Test begins in Chittagong on September 4. Bangladesh will want to make sure that they keep the momentum with them. Australia were hampered by losing the toss as well as being without an injured Josh Hazlewood for much of Bangladesh’s second innings and would want to make a stronger comeback. 

TAGS

Shakib Al HasanBangladesh vs AustraliaCricketSledging

From Zee News

England announce unchanged squad for 3rd Test against West Indies
cricket

England announce unchanged squad for 3rd Test against West...

Duleep Trophy from September 7-29, Suresh Raina to captain India Blue
cricket

Duleep Trophy from September 7-29, Suresh Raina to captain...

Arjuna Ranatunga tells Sri Lankans not to behave like Indian fans
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Arjuna Ranatunga tells Sri Lankans not to behave like India...

Sachin Tendulkar catches up with Brian Lara; fan hails Little Master for supporting West Indies
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar catches up with Brian Lara; fan hails Litt...

2018 FIFA World Cup, Qualifiers: Uruguay vs Argentina — Preview, TV listing, date, time, venue
Football

2018 FIFA World Cup, Qualifiers: Uruguay vs Argentina — Pre...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 30: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 30: Details of LIVE streami...

South Africa appoint Ottis Gibson as head coach
cricket

South Africa appoint Ottis Gibson as head coach

India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 4th ODI: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 4th ODI: LIVE streaming, TV listin...

Sanath Jayasuriya reveals what prompted Sri Lankan selection committee to resign
cricket

Sanath Jayasuriya reveals what prompted Sri Lankan selectio...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video