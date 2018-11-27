हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England vs Sri Lanka

We are not a one-trick pony any more: England captain Joe Root after 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka

England defeated Sri Lanka by 42 runs in Colombo on Monday to register their first series victory in Sri Lanka since 2002.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

England captain Joe Root has stated that his side is no longer 'a one-trick pony' following their 3-0 away whitewash in the Test series against Sri Lanka. 

England defeated Sri Lanka by 42 runs in Colombo on Monday to register their first series victory in Sri Lanka since 2002. Not only this, they also recorded their only three-Test cleansweep in Asia.

Root stated that the current English outfit had proven it's ability to adapt to foreign conditions rather than being home-track bullies. 

"It's about being adaptable and we've shown we can do that," said Root.

"We've shown we are not a one-trick pony any more. And that should fill us with a huge amount of confidence going into future tours," he added.

The 27-year-old cricketer further elaborated on how England had matured as a unit and learned to do things differently in foreign conditions.    

"We've had to do things very differently here. It's been amazing how much the ball has turned. So the most pleasing thing is how quickly we adapted to that. We've had to adapt and grow as a group," said the English skipper.  

"We've been brave. We've done things differently to how we have in the past, but that's not frightened us. We really bought into that and played it to our advantage. We've got three wonderful spinners that complement each other very well, backed up very ably by some very good seam bowling," he added. 

England have claimed the second position on the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings, and currently trail leaders India by 8 points. 

