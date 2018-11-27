हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

We are pretty motivated to win the series against Australia: Ishant Sharma

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Indian fast-bowler Ishant Sharma said that the visitors were extremely motivated to win the away series against Australia during a media briefing before the team’s tour game against Cricket Australia (CA) XI at The SCG.

"The side is pretty motivated to win the away series. We are not even thinking about our personal performances at this stage. Our sole focus is to win the series," said Sharma. 

The 30-year-old fast bowler also refused to underestimate their opponents, who are missing out on the presence of key players in Steve Smith and David Warner. 

"We do not wish to take anyone lightly. Any player who has been selected to represent the nation is certainly good enough. It all depends on the performances on the given day," added the cricketer. 

The last cricketing series between India and Australia witnessed an extremely unconventional method by Sharma in order to unsettle Steve Smith. The fast-bowler decided to unsettle Smith by making weird faces at the then Australia skipper who retaliated with a similar expression of his own. 

When quizzed about the chances of a similar gesture in the upcoming away series, Sharma had a humorous response in store. 

"It's very difficult to say. I will get a better idea about the faces to be made as the Test series kicks off."    

India will take on Australia in the first test of the four-match Test series at Adelaide on December 6. 

