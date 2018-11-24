हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Women’s World T20 2018

We didn’t consider the dew factor: rues Smriti Mandhana after WWT20 2018 exit

The 22-year-old cricketer further admitted that the performance on the field left much to be desired, with easy singles gifted to the English batting unit. 

We didn’t consider the dew factor: rues Smriti Mandhana after WWT20 2018 exit
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has rued her side's failure to take into account the dew factor which hampered the effectiveness of the spinners, following an eight-wicket defeat in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 against England.

“We didn’t consider the dew factor. We had played 11am matches, and had not played any 8pm match. Even when we practised, we hadn’t seen any dew, so we didn’t think it would play a factor. But that played a huge factor as rather than spinning, our ball started skidding,” said Mandhana.

However, the 22-year-old cricketer further admitted that the performance on the field left much to be desired, with easy singles gifted to the English batting unit. 

"We could have had more single-saving fielders in the ring so that we encouraged them to hit us over the top, because only wickets could win us the match and not playing 20 overs. I thought we could have been better on that part,” added Mandhana. 

England took full advantage of the gaps on the leg side and mid-wicket, milking runs at every opportunity. 

“It’s pretty standard to what we’ve seen from them before,” said English batswoman Amy Jones.

“It's sort of what we prepared for. So no, not surprised [at the fields]. I think we played them pretty well,” she added. 

England and Australia will face off in the finals of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 on Sunday. 

Tags:
ICC Women’s World T20 2018Smriti MandhanaEnglandIndia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close