'We get more excited than nervous looking at lively pitches': Virat Kohli ahead of Perth Test

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his excitement about the grass on the pitch at the Perth stadium which will host the second Test starting on Friday, during the pre-match conference.

“We certainly get more excited than nervous looking at lively pitches now,” said Kohli.

“We understand that we have a bowling attack that can bowl the opposition out, as much as they are convinced about their attack."

“We saw the pitch and we were happy to see the grass on it. We wanted it to have even more grass than Adelaide. When you have fast bowlers who are at the peak of their abilities, it is always a great thing to have in the side,” he added.

The 30-year-old cricketer is supremely confident of his pace attack and believes that the onus lies on the batsmen to step up and make their presence felt.

"For us, as batsmen, it also gives us a lot of motivation and boosts us up that we can put in those match-winning significant batting performances because we have so much belief in our bowling unit right now,” said Kohli.

"We understand that if we bat well, we will definitely get the result that we want. It's a very exciting phase to be in,” he added.

Despite enjoying a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series, Kohli refused to rule out Australia terming them as the stronger side in home conditions.

“Obviously, Australia is going to be a strong team in their home conditions and on a wicket like Perth, which probably offers you more than most other pitches in Australia. But we have an equal chance," said the skipper.

“As a team, you feel you have the most chances of winning when you know you can pick all 20 wickets on the surface."

“Whenever we see such a pitch, we take it positively and look forward to getting a result on the pitch. We are not alien to pitches like this, it is nothing new to us,” he concluded.