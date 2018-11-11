हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC World T20 2018

We have done our research on Pakistan: Smriti Mandhana

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who was battling cramps during the clash against New Zealand, will be playing against Pakistan following an early recovery, as confirmed by Mandhana. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

Opener Smriti Mandhana has assured fans that the Indian women's cricket team is all set to carry the momentum forward and register a win in their upcoming clash against Pakistan on Sunday, following thorough research conducted. 

“We have done our research on the Pakistan team, but there’s no single player, we have done research on all 15 players. So the way we played (against New Zealand), we’d like to put up the same show tomorrow,” said Mandhana. 

India recorded a 34-run win in the opening clash of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 against New Zealand on the back of spectacular 103 by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and and Jemimah Rodrigues’ 59. 

However, a poor start in the powerplay following an early dismissal for Mandhana as well as a poor performance from the bowlers threatened to bring the Kiwis back in the game. Mandhana has termed those factors as "things to be worked on".

“From every win, we have to take our points out. The Powerplay– I don’t think we got the kind of start we expect our batters to give,” she said. “Personally, I didn’t bat the way I do."

“From the bowlers’ point of view, we could have restricted them below 150 [New Zealand scored 160/9 in reply to India’s 194/5]– that would have been great for us. Those are the things we’ll be working on in our next game,” the 22-year-old cricketer added. 

