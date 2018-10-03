We have worked to make BCCI completely transparent: CoA chairman Vinod Rai

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai on Wednesday responded on the Central Information Commission's (CIC) order to include Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under RTI Act.

Speaking about transparency in the board, Rai said that he was worked to make BCCI progressively transparent. News Agency ANI reported Rai saying, "We are putting everything out into public domain, except team selection, players’ injury status & anti-doping issue."

Supporting BCCI, Rai said that CoA has constantly taken a stand for BCCI. Saying that BCCI should not come under RTI Act, Rai said, "BCCI is neither government-funded nor a government institution so it shouldn't be covered under RTI."

Rai said that he had already gone to Chennai High Court regarding this and will be pursuing that. Rai said that this issue is sub judice.

Rai's comments came after a top BCCI official accused the CoA of ‘wilful negligence’ in dealing with the matter.

The CIC verdict would effectively mean that the BCCI become a National Sports Federation (NSF).

The BCCI, which has resented coming under RTI act claiming to be an autonomous entity, feels the COA is to be blamed for the setback which hit the Board on Monday evening.

"I believe there has been wilful negligence on part of the COA in botching up BCCI's right to legal representation," a senior BCCI official, while talking about the legal ramifications of the CIC order, told PTI Tuesday.

The CIC has directed the BCCI to put in place, within 15 days, online and offline mechanisms to receive applications for information under the RTI Act.

