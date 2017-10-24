We hugged, we're back: Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli bury the hatchet

New Delhi: Former India cricketers and childhood buddies Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli seemed to have buried the hatchet when they posed for a selfie during Rajdeep Sardesai's book launch on Monday.

Nearly a decade ago, Kambli had accused Tendulkar of not supporting him enough during his cricketing career on a reality show.

Kambli's social media update read 'Master Blaster I Love you'.

Atul Kasbekar posted a picture on the social media that had both Kambli and Sachin in the same frame.

Kambli confirmed that the two had reached a truce mutually, "Yes, everything is fine between us and I’m happy with it,” the 45-year-old told The Times of India.

"We hugged each other. We want to tell people that we're back. It was mutual, and I'm very glad about it."

Kambli and Tendulkar rose into prominence during school cricket by amassing a then world record 664-run stand in 1988.

Tendulkar, surprisingly, did not mention Kambli in his farewell speech after bidding adieu to the game in 2013. A tearful Kambli hit out at his old friend on television, "I am deeply hurt. I was expecting my name to be part of his farewell speech. If anything for our famous partnership."

"It’s that world record partnership that was the turning point of our careers. That’s when everyone came to know who is Vinod and Sachin. I had a hand in that and our careers started from there. I thought he could have mentioned that part at least."