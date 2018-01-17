We let ourselves down: Captain Virat Kohli's candid admission after India lost series to South Africa

India captain Virat Kohli blamed the team's batsmen following a crushing 135-run defeat in the second Test against South Africa on Wednesday that saw them trail the three-game rubber 2-0.

India resumed the fifth and last day at Centurion's SuperSport Park on 35/3 and fans expected them to put up a good fight. They, however, were left disappointed as Kohli's men succumbed to 151 all out to give away the match and series.

"We failed to get a good partnership and take lead. We have let ourselves down. The bowlers have done the job but the batsmen have let the team down," Kohli, who scored 153 in India's first innings but didn't get the required support from the other end leading to a 28-run deficit, said at the post-match presentation.

"We tried but we weren't good enough, especially in the fielding department. That's why they (South Africa) are the winner," he added.

Kohli also admitted that the nature of the pitch totally took him aback. The track changed for the worse over the last couple of days, and for batsmen it was extremely hard to gauge whether the ball will kick up or keep low.

"We thought the wicket was really flat. Quite surprising. I told the guys the wicket looks different to what it looked before the toss. Especially after SA lost wickets in the first innings, we should have capitalised," he said.

Talking about his batting performance in the first innings, Kohli said: "I want to leave everything on the field. That's the way I play. 150-odd runs means nothing now that we have lost the series. If we had won, even a 30 would have mattered more. As a team, you want to win collectively."

India now travel to Johannesburg for the third and last Test which will be played from January 24-28.