We understand the anger of fans: Here is the full text of Cricket Australia statement

New Delhi: Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland announced the trio Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be flying back to Australia following a suspension over the ball-tampering incident during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. While the ICC had only imposed one-Test ban and 75% deduction in Smith's match fees, CA announced suspension and the three will not be part of the series anymore. Though, Sutherland said that the sanctions on players will announced on Wednesday. The ball-tampering issue has been the biggest incident that has rocked international cricket and fans from around the globe have made their displeasure felt on social media.

Here is the full full text of Cricket Australia's statement:

The Cricket Australia Board has received preliminary findings of the investigation into last weekend’s events in Cape Town involving the Australian Men’s Cricket Team. Following this, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland has officially reported Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for breaching article 2.3.5 of Cricket Australia’s Code of Conduct.



All three players reported will depart South Africa tomorrow. The replacement players will fly to Johannesburg over the next 24 hours to join the squad for the Fourth Test against South Africa.



The three replacement players are Matthew Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns. The Cricket Australia Board has endorsed Tim Paine as Captain of the Australian Men’s Test Team.



Sanctions are expected to be announced within the next 24 hours.



The preliminary findings have confirmed that prior knowledge of the incident in Cape Town was confined to only the three players reported.



Cricket Australia Chairman, David Peever said: “We understand and share the anger of fans and the broader Australian community about the events that unfolded in Cape Town on Saturday.



“This issue goes beyond the technical nature of the offences and various codes of conduct. It is about the integrity and reputation of Australian Cricket and Australian sport.



“Ultimately, it is about whether Australians can feel proud of their national sporting teams.



“That depends as much on the way the players conduct themselves, as it does about winning or losing.



“It is about how we play the game,” Peever concluded.



Cricket Australia CEO, James Sutherland said:



“In view of the broader reputational and integrity issues involved, the sanctions that will be contemplated are significant. The process must therefore be thorough to ensure that all relevant issues have been examined.



“I understand the appetite for urgency given the reputation of Australia as a sporting nation has been damaged in the eyes of many. However, urgency must be balanced with due process given the serious implications for all involved.



“In addition to sanctions for individuals, Cricket Australia will initiate an independent review into the conduct and culture of our Australian men’s teams.



“We will have more to say about this review in the coming days, but it will be conducted by an expert panel who will report to the Cricket Australia Board,” Sutherland concluded.



Mr Sutherland also indicated strong support for ICC Chief Executive Officer David Richardson’s comments on Sunday that the game needs to have a hard look at itself, to improve standards of behaviour across the board.