हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

We will miss Hardik Pandya in Australia: Ravi Shastri

Shastri is also confident that the seamers will enjoy bowling on Australian pitches.   

We will miss Hardik Pandya in Australia: Ravi Shastri
Image Credits: Reuters

Head coach Ravi Shastri has admitted that India will certainly miss the presence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya during a media briefing ahead of the 1st T20I against Australia. 

"I think one player who we will certainly miss in the squad is Hardik Pandya who is sidelined due to an injury. Pandya lends balance to the side because of his ability to operate as a bowler as well as a batsman which allows us to play an extra bowler," said Shastri. 

"We will be forced to think twice with regard to team selection as a result of his absence. Hopefully he'll get fit soon and if the fast bowlers do well then we'll not miss him much," he added. 

Shastri is also confident that the seamers will enjoy bowling on Australian pitches.   

“I think they should enjoy bowling on these pitches if they are the pitches like we've seen in the past. It is important we stay fit as a unit, because that is when you can get the best out of them,” concluded Shastri.   

 The ex-cricketer also had kind words for the local cricket fans in Australia who he believes really appreciate tough, competitive cricket irrespective of the final result.  

Tags:
India vs AustraliaRavi ShastriHardik PandyaBrisbane

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close