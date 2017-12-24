'We would have chased down any target,' says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai: Indian captain Rohit Sharma today said his side would have overhauled even a bigger target in the third and final T20 International against Sri Lanka, though they needed to bat till the final over to chase down 136 for a win.

"Throughout the series we had six batters plus one all rounder, so we had seven batsmen. We always knew that whatever target is set up, we back our batsmen to get it," Rohit said after India beat Sri Lanka by five wickets to sweep the three-match T20 series 3-0.

"I am happy with the composition we had throughout the series. Guys who got opportunities made it count throughout. It was thoroughly a team effort. Each and every guy has put in a lot of effort," he added.

He praised his young team-mates for the way they performed in the series.

"A lot of the guys were playing their first game, second game, but it never seemed that way. They were confident and it was our job as management to back them. They came and did what they were expected to do," said Rohit who was captaining the side in the limited overs series in the absence of Virat Kohli.

Asked about the upcoming India's tour of South Africa, he said, "We are looking very much forward to South Africa.

"But I would like to reiterate the home season we've had has been a very good one. It's never easy, no matter what conditions you play in. There were few hiccups in the middle. Games like Dharamsala which taught us a lot."

Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera said he was proud of his bowling unit.

"As a captain, I am proud of my bowling unit. As bowlers, we did pretty well today also. Have to click with our batting. We have improved in fielding also," he said.

"We learnt a lot because we all know India is a big team at the moment. Learnt a lot of things from these T20Is."

Man of the series Jaydev Unadkat said things have gone really well for him in the series.

"I had some plans for myself. Had done my preparations before the series. To achieve results like this is outstanding," he said.

"I have been through the domestic circuit, played a lot of games there. It helped me mature as a player. I was always eager to make this comeback. I made a comeback in 2013, but that was not that great. It was important for me in this series to get the confidence."

Unadkat said he just wanted to give his best whenever he got a chance.

"The most important phase of any player's career is domestic circuit. To come out well gives you the confidence. IPL cricket has really helped to get the confidence when you come to the international arena."