We'd like to go home with a trophy, says Steve Smith

New Delhi: After a 4-1 drubbing in the five-match ODI series in India, Australia captain Steve Smith said that they would like to go home with a trophy. It sure is a hint that they will give everything in the upcoming three-match T20I series, which starts on Saturday (October 7) in Ranchi.

After trailing 3-0 in the series, Aussies won the fourth match in Bengaluru by 21 runs to salvage some pride. But the reigning World champions failed against a rejuvenated Indian outfit in the fifth and final match of the series, losing by seven wickets in Nagpur on Sunday.

After the match, Smith admitted that they deserved to lose.

"Probably a 300 wicket. One of our top four needed to make a big score. Lost wickets in clumps again. Have a few things to look at to try and improve and gain the consistent performances we are after. Just need to get the right balance of the way we want to play and get consistent performances. We've been outplayed and deserve to lose 1-4," the 28-year-old said.

India chased down the target of 243 runs with 43 balls to spare with openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane laying a solid foundation early in their innings.

"A lot of our players have played a lot of cricket in India, can't use that as an excuse. Still got to try and keep a positive frame of mind. India are a very good cricket team, they've got a very good balance," Smith added.

"We have six or so days until the three-match T20I series. We'd like to go home with a trophy."