'We're watching him closely,' Ravi Shastri refuses to clear air on KL Rahul's participation in Colombo Test

Colombo: India opener KL Rahul was back in the nets today after missing out the first Test due to viral fever but chief coach Ravi Shastri kept cards close to his chest about the stylish right-hander's participation in the second Test.

"Rahul is (doing) good. We are watching him closely. He went through some tough times and he was in the hospital for 2-3 days. Obviously, it has taken a lot out of him.

"So we have to be very careful how we treat him, we are watching him very closely and he is getting better by the day," Shastri said during media interaction ahead of the second Test beginning Thursday.

Like skipper Virat Kohli, Shastri also spoke in same vein about having a good bench strength, now that Rahul is getting fit and Abhinav Mukund keeping himself in the hunt with an 81 in the second innings of the first Test.

"When I have good bench strength, it is very good. When there is competition for places even better because that's healthy competition and a good headache to have. Where you know if someone is injured someone else is ready and that is across all formats.

"It is very good but ideally you want your core team to be fit and on the park as often as possible," said Shastri.