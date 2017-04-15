close
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell hoping to sign Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone for debut album

This comes after West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo came out with numbers like "Champion", "Jaegerbomb" and "Trip abhi baki hai"

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 12:01
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell hoping to sign Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone for debut album
Courtesy: Twitter (@mallikasherawat)

Delhi: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who is ready to enter the world of entertainment with a music video, may explore a career in acting in Bollywood.

"Yes it is true that I`m exploring a career in the performing arts. I will be launching my first international music video with main focus in India this year and then maybe explore acting in Bollywood films," Russell said in a statement.

Produced by Gemini Musiq based in Los Angeles, the production house behind Grammy winning singer Justin Bieber`s recent album "Sorry", Russell will be launching his music this year.

This comes after West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo came out with numbers like "Champion", "Jaegerbomb" and "Trip abhi baki hai".

The cricketer was given tips and notes on how to go about his passion by Indian actress Mallika Sherawat in San Antonio, Texas. One of the projects might even see the two collaborating.

Russell was signed by the same record label that’s handling Bravo.

“They’re based in Los Angeles, and they are the same (label) who were also the producers for (Justin) Bieber’s recent song, Sorry. In fact, I recorded in the same studio and mic (with which) Bieber recorded,” said Russell as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Speaking about his plans Andre Russell said that he wants to cast Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone in the video.

“I will be visiting India in April to see if I can rope in a Bollywood actress to feature in the video, apart from meeting all my cricketer friends. I’d love to feature Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra in it,” he said.

Venus Entertainment Group will be taking care of Russell`s branding and management globally.

TAGS

Andre RussellBollywoodWest Indies

