West Indies name unchanged squad for Zimbabwe

AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 11:07

St John's: West Indies has named an unchanged squad for their tour to Zimbabwe later this month.

The same 15 players that lost a three-match Test series 2-1 and five-match one-day international series 4-0 against England, while winning the only Twenty20 game between the sides, will be heading to Zimbabwe.

"The dedication, commitment and focus in their preparation and during the series in England showed immense character for such a young team in very difficult conditions against World-class competition," said Courtney Browne, chairman of the Cricket West Indies selection panel said yesterday.

"The lessons learnt on that tour augurs well for the individual players and the team's continued development as a whole and we wish them well on the Tour of Zimbabwe."

West Indies will play two Tests against Zimbabwe following a three-day tour match against Zimbabwe A starting on October 15.

Squad: Jason Holder (capt), Kraigg Brathwaite (vice-capt), Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.

Schedule:

Tour match vs Zimbabwe A - Oct 15-17
1st Test vs Zimbabwe - Oct 21-25
2nd Test vs Zimbabwe - Oct 29-Nov 2.

