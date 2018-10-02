West Indies pacer Kemar Roach to skip 1st Test against India

West Indies spearhead Kemar Roach was forced to fly back to Barbados, following the death of the grandmother. Roach will miss the first Test against India.

The 30-year-old pacer will join the squad midway through the opening Test, which is scheduled to start on Thursday at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

"Kemar is not back yet. He had a bereavement in the family and will be joining the team midway through the first Test," said West Indies head coach Stuart Law on Tuesday.

Roach has taken 136 wickets in 48 Test matches at an average of 28.31. He picked up two wickets in his only match in India in the second Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2011.

"Kemar Roach is a very experienced fast bowler with great skill. He is one of our leaders. It is a big loss. Having said that, Shannon Gabriel has been outstanding in the last couple of Tests, that too in similar conditions to India," Stuart said.

Stuart Law, however, was confident of a good show by the West Indies pace attack comprising of skipper Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, Keemo Paul and uncapped Sherman Lewis.

"Missing Kemar is a big hole but we have got some bright talents coming through in Keemo Paul and Sherman Lewis. Sometimes it is better going with the known to surprise the opposition. Pace has been our strength," added Law.

West Indies are set to play two Tests, five One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals against India in a month-long tour starting from October 4 to November 11.

(With Agency inputs)