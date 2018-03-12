West Indies see off Netherlands as Ireland reach Super Sixes in ICC World Cup qualifiers

Big-hitting opener Evin Lewis was among the runs as the West Indies made it four straight wins at World Cup qualifying by beating the Netherlands in Harare on Monday, while Ireland joined them in the Super Six stage.

Lewis hit 84 as the two-time World Cup winners racked up 309-6 from 48 overs in a weather-affected match, with the rain coming for a second time with the Dutch well adrift on 167-6.

That left Jason Holder`s Windies top of Group A, with Ireland progressing thanks to a 226-run thrashing of the United Arab Emirates.

Paul Stirling crashed a blistering 126 as the Irish posted 313-6 from only 44 overs, before skittling out the UAE for just 91.

William Porterfield`s men take two points through to the next round as the six remaining sides prepare to battle it out for the last two spots at next year`s tournament in England and Wales.

Zimbabwe and Scotland will start the Super Six round with three points apiece, after a thrilling tie in Bulawayo.

Needing two runs from seven balls with two wickets in hand to chase down 211, the Scots lost two batsmen in as many legitimate deliveries, with a wide in between ensuring a tie.

Afghanistan, one of the pre-tournament favourites, still have a slim chance of reaching a second successive World Cup, after Nepal beat Hong Kong by five wickets to send the Afghans through from Group B on net run rate.