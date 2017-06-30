West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI: Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads

New Delhi: A formidable Indian side will look to extend their lead over an exhausted West Indies side when the two clash for their third ODI match at Sir Vivian Ricahards Stadium, Antigua, today.

Bouncing back from a disappointing 180-run defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final, India notched up yet another 300-plus score to upset the home team in the second ODI. The first, unfortunately, was washed out due to rain.

Nothing much has to be said about the Men in Blue. The top-order line-up is as daunting as it can be described. So much so, that the middle-order haven't had much of a need to come out and carve a few boundaries. This has in fact added on to their concern, as in situations where they have been tested, India had gone forth to lose all – twice in their last six matches.

Bowling looks sharper too, with the likes of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav. Joining them are offie Ravichandran Ashwin and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The latter, marking his second ODI match, scalped three splendid wickets, including a run-out, thus earning praise and accolades from skipper Virat Kohli.

The Antigua clash could also see a few changes in batting combinations. Speculations are that Kohli might bring in Rishabh Pant.

Failing to qualify for the Champions Trophy for the first time since its inception, West Indies side would be eager to mend things against visitors in front of the home crowd which would desperately want their home team to show some teeth.

Problems are indeed aplenty for the Windies. Bowling lacks the steam to run rampage over India's strong batting line-up, while their batting lacks strength to chase down or notch up good scores.

Heading into the game, Jason Holder and his bowlers, must look to bowl along tightening line and length. Apart form Sai Hope, none of the other batsmen have shown resilience to battle the huge score.

Two uncapped playes, Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris, have been called-up for the third encounter against India, hoping to shower some luck on the home team.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell.

When is the 3rd ODI match between West Indies and India?

The 3rd ODI match between West Indies and India is on Friday, June 30.

At what time will the live coverage of the 3rd ODI match between West Indies and India start?

The live coverage of the 3rd ODI match between West Indies and India will start at 6:30pm IST.

Where will the 3rd ODI match between West Indies and India be played?

The 3rd ODI match between West Indies and India will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Which are the TV channels that will do a live telecast of the 3rd ODI match between West Indies and India?

Ten Sports and Sony SIX are the channels that will do a live telecast of the 3rd ODI match between West Indies and India.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI match between West Indies and India?

One can watch the live streaming on Hotstar.