close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

West Indies vs India: MS Dhoni plays perfect mentor to Rishabh Pant ahead of 1st ODI — PHOTO

Pant, 19, is being groomed as a possible replacement for Dhoni, who is already 35.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 16:51
West Indies vs India: MS Dhoni plays perfect mentor to Rishabh Pant ahead of 1st ODI — PHOTO

New Delhi: Mercurial wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to inspire young guns as India continue to seek future stars who will eventually replace the legends. On Friday, ahead of the West Indies-India first ODI in Port of Spain, Dhoni was seen giving a pep talk to young Rishabh Pant.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the inspirational photo on it's official Twitter handle; and as expected, the post has been 'liked' by thousands. Here's the photo.

Pant, 19, is being groomed as a possible replacement for Dhoni, who is already 35. But filling in the big shoes of Dhoni will be a Herculean task for any brooding cricketer.

Pant has played one T20I for India, against England in February in Bengaluru.

India will play five ODIs and a lone T20I match in the West Indies.

TAGS

MS DhoniRishab PantWest Indies Vs IndiaBCCIcricket news

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Defending champion Saina Nehwal crashes out of Australian Open Super Series
Badminton

Defending champion Saina Nehwal crashes out of Australian O...

2017 Community Shield: Arsenal, Chelsea clash to raise funds for London tower fire victims
Football

2017 Community Shield: Arsenal, Chelsea clash to raise fund...

Coach should earn 60% of skipper&#039;s fees: Anil Kumble to BCCI
cricket

Coach should earn 60% of skipper's fees: Anil Kumble t...

FIFA Confederations Cup: Portugal, Mexico, Russia tussle for semi-final berths
Football

FIFA Confederations Cup: Portugal, Mexico, Russia tussle fo...

WATCH: Virat Kohli &amp; Co wish women&#039;s team all the best ahead of World Cup campaign
cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli & Co wish women's team all the...

WATCH: Virat Kohli says he will never reveal what happened with Anil Kumble in dressing room
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli says he will never reveal what happened...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video