West Indies vs India: MS Dhoni plays perfect mentor to Rishabh Pant ahead of 1st ODI — PHOTO

New Delhi: Mercurial wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to inspire young guns as India continue to seek future stars who will eventually replace the legends. On Friday, ahead of the West Indies-India first ODI in Port of Spain, Dhoni was seen giving a pep talk to young Rishabh Pant.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the inspirational photo on it's official Twitter handle; and as expected, the post has been 'liked' by thousands. Here's the photo.

Pant, 19, is being groomed as a possible replacement for Dhoni, who is already 35. But filling in the big shoes of Dhoni will be a Herculean task for any brooding cricketer.

Pant has played one T20I for India, against England in February in Bengaluru.

India will play five ODIs and a lone T20I match in the West Indies.