close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

West Indies vs India: Virat Kohli and Co reach Windies for limited overs series

West Indies, currently ninth in the ODI rankings, failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy where the top eight teams battled it out for top honours.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 18:11
West Indies vs India: Virat Kohli and Co reach Windies for limited overs series
Courtesy Twitter (@westindies)

Port of Spain (Trinidad): The Indian cricket team arrived here for a limited-overs series against the West Indies amid the off-field drama surrounding Anil Kumble's resignation as head coach following a rift with captain Virat Kohli.

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) posted a photo of Kohli and opposition captain Jason Holder at the team hotel.

India, who lost to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday, start favourites for the series comprising five ODIs and a T20 International.

The series-opener will be played here on Friday.

While Kumble has given his side of the story, Kohli is yet to speak about the differences with the former Indian spinner, who stepped down yesterday as the team boarded the flight to the Caribbean from London.

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar have travelled with the team to the West Indies.

West Indies, currently ninth in the ODI rankings, failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy where the top eight teams battled it out for top honours.

India had toured the West Indies last year for a four- match Test series which the visitors won 2-0.

It was Kumble's first assignment after taking charge as head coach.

TAGS

West Indies Vs IndiaVirat KohliJason HolderWest IndiesIndiacricket news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

After Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli fiasco, fans demand return of MS Dhoni as India captain
cricket

After Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli fiasco, fans demand return of...

FIFA clear Manchester United, target Juventus over Paul Pogba transfer
Football

FIFA clear Manchester United, target Juventus over Paul Pog...

Hockey India coach Roelant Oltmans warns team against being complacent in knock-outs
Other Sports

Hockey India coach Roelant Oltmans warns team against being...

Confederations Cup 2017: Heavyweights Germany, Chile go head to head
Football

Confederations Cup 2017: Heavyweights Germany, Chile go hea...

Out of sorts Novak Djokovic to warm-up for Wimbledon at Eastbourne
Tennis

Out of sorts Novak Djokovic to warm-up for Wimbledon at Eas...

Anil Kumble&#039;s replacement to be announced before Sri Lanka tour: Rajeev Shukla
cricket

Anil Kumble's replacement to be announced before Sri L...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video