What fans replied when Irfan Pathan asked for 'reasons behind rise of Indian cricket'

He may not be in the frame for a return to Team India and not also part of the coming Indian Premier League season, but allrounder Irfan Pathan stays connected to his fans on microblogging site Twitter.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 21, 2018, 15:38 PM IST

File photo of Irfan Pathan (PTI)

The post expectedly received an overwhelming response as replies flooded in, soon crossing the 1000 mark. 

From John Wright to Sourav Ganguly to Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Gary Kirsten and Virat Kohli, the fans listed a plethora of reasons that have put India on top of the Test and ODI rankings. 

Irfan has recently been offered the role of a player-cum-mentor by the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

