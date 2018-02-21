What fans replied when Irfan Pathan asked for 'reasons behind rise of Indian cricket'

He may not be in the frame for a return to Team India and not also part of the coming Indian Premier League season, but allrounder Irfan Pathan stays connected to his fans on microblogging site Twitter and on Tuesday asked cricket lovers a question: "What is the reason behind the rise of Indian cricket?"

The post expectedly received an overwhelming response as replies flooded in, soon crossing the 1000 mark.

From John Wright to Sourav Ganguly to Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Gary Kirsten and Virat Kohli, the fans listed a plethora of reasons that have put India on top of the Test and ODI rankings.

Here are a few interesting responses to the post:

No fear of the opposition left because of IPL :) and fitness — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) February 20, 2018

>1.2bn people and no other sports that seriously compete for the best talent. When India has world class infrastructure and training methodology in place, as it is approaching now, long term dominance is sure to follow. — Matt Dwyer (@DwyerMatt) February 20, 2018

Only the one an only @imVkohli king kohli — virat Kohli (@ViratKo41183179) February 20, 2018

It's all during the Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt Sir & Dada's @SGanguly99 era & even you, Kumble, Zaheer , Viru, Dravid, Laxman are part of that legendary team @IrfanPathan bhaai

Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli — Harsh Tegta (@HTegta) February 20, 2018

One and only SACHIN TENDULKAR

Irfan has recently been offered the role of a player-cum-mentor by the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).