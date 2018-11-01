हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

Why Dhoni was dropped from T20 should stay within team, selectors: Sachin Tendulkar

At present, India yet to play three ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies.

Why Dhoni was dropped from T20 should stay within team, selectors: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: After former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been dropped from the T20 squad, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday reacted to it. He said, "I don't know what the mindset of the selectors is and I haven't looked to influence anyone by giving opinions. What happens in the dressing room and between captain, coach and selectors should stay within them."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier announced the team India squad for T20 Internationals against West Indies and Australia. BCCI had also declared the squad for four Test matches against Australia. 

BCCI's announcement of dropping Dhoni had come after the second ODI between India and West Indies ended in a tie. BCCI had also declared the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the final three ODIs against West Indies.

India yet to play three T20Is against West Indies in November.

India will face Australia for three ODIs, four Tests, and three T20Is. India's tour of Australia starts on November 21 and ends next year on January 18.

Tags:
BCCIMS DhoniSachin tendulkarT20

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close