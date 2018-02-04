What next for India's U-19 World Cup winners? Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly advise

Kolkata: Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have emphasised on smooth transition of the Under-19 World Cup winning players, who impressed with their discipline and controlled aggression during their victorious campaign.

"The whole team is exceptionally talented and have the passion and right aggression," Tendulkar, who keenly followed the U-19 World Cup matches, said. "The young Indian team has a pool of talent and are being nurtured to realise their full potential. We can look forward to some exciting times for Team India in the years to come."

The Indian cricket icon was quick to give a piece of advice to the Under-19 World Cup triumphant team so that their talents are not lost in the transition. "If they keep working hard, then sky is the limit. They will definitely have to push themselves harder and give their best in the transition," Tendulkar said.

Giving full credit to coach Rahul Dravid, Tendulkar said the team was in safe hands. "The way the team goes about doing their job with utmost excellence and passion speaks volumes about the hands that guide them. Rahul is doing a great job with these kids and deserves all the credit."

Tendulkar was impressed to see the level discipline that these youngsters have imbibed from Dravid. "One thing I noticed about the team is that they are disciplined. Dravid himself always placed impetus on discipline and the team has gained from his experience which has been at the highest level."

Ganguly was impressed with Indian colts' dominating performance throughout the tournament. "Fantastic. Not only champions but domination from game one. It's terrific. I didn't follow them much initially but when I saw them (while doing commentary) I was very impressed."

Ishan Porel, who debuted for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy recently, has been exceptional as he overcame a foot injury to bowl India to victory against Pakistan with his splendid four-wicket haul.

"What a fine semi-final and final game he has had. He's a Vision 2020 product. Now we have to bridge the gap. We have to make them ready for the seniors. That's why Vision 2020," the CAB president said about their development programme.

"Obviously, the gap is a bit more, he's got to keep training hard. We have to look after him well and make sure at CAB that he gets all the facilities. It's same with everyone. My advice would be to stay fit and play well."

"I hope some of them play for India now. Virat Kohli is the biggest example. When we used to play U-19, the World Cup was not there. I remember playing against Pakistan in Bombay (a team that had Aaqib Javed in their ranks). Rahul Dravid has played India U-19s," Ganguly said on the sidelines of an exhibition match during their Foundation Day.