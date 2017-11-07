What Virat Kohli has for breakfast, lunch and dinner

New Delhi: If Mohammad Kaif changed the definition of fitness in Indian cricket, captain Virat Kohli has taken it to a different level and is today one of the fittest cricketers not only in the country but around the world. But according to Kohli, it's not just about logging hours in the gymnasium; it's as much about what you have in your meals throughout the day.

The web series 'Breakfast with Champions' had Kohli in its latest episode, where the champion batsman revealed what he eats to keep the flab away.

The skipper said his day begins with an omelette made with three egg whites and one whole egg. On the side he has some spinach, black pepper and cheese. The next serving is that of a grilled bacon or smoked salmon. Kohli's fruit bowl consists of papaya, dragon fruit or watermelon and to drink he has green tea with lemon.

It sounds like too much to handle but is designed in a way that your calorie count doesn't hit a steep climb on the graph.

After the king-size breakfast, Kohli keeps going easy on his taste buds as the day progresses and has grilled chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach and veggies for lunch.

Eat light before you sleep. Kohli strictly follows that advice and has only seafood on the menu in his dinner.

So if you thought Kohli must be eating very less, that's how you can eat and still stay fit. But as the doctors say, what you eat matters.